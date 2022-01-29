Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Invests $9.04 Million in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 114,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,035,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Safety Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAFT opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.75 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

