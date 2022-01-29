Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 343,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Aaron’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aaron’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 693.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,697 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aaron's alerts:

In other Aaron’s news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,963 shares of company stock worth $175,428. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAN opened at $20.76 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.59 million and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.