Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Avnet worth $30,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 52.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.