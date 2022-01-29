Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,019,160 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Berry worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRY. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Berry during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Berry by 49,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRY opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.81.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.63 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

BRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

