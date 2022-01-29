Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Primoris Services worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 859.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 69,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,099,000 after purchasing an additional 588,534 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

