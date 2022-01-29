Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268,730 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Portland General Electric worth $34,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POR opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

