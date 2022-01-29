Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,360 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of ACCO Brands worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACCO. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.0% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $761.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.12.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

