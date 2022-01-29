Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,850 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $519.83 million, a PE ratio of 394.68 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

