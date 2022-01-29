Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,870 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Luther Burbank worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 30.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $662.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.78. Luther Burbank Co. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

