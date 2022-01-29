Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 10,860 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,860 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Resideo Technologies worth $17,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,166,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,001,000 after acquiring an additional 232,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,569,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,097,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,265,000 after acquiring an additional 581,085 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $96,706,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,768,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,046,000 after acquiring an additional 432,498 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

REZI opened at $23.55 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.50.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

