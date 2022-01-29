Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 125,500 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125,500 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of NRG Energy worth $16,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG opened at $39.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.