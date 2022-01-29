Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 18,550 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,550 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Super Micro Computer worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,458,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,865,000 after acquiring an additional 813,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 212.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 431,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 106.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 314,853 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,976,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,853,000 after buying an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,622 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

