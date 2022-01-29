Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 20,980 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,980 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Belden worth $36,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,292,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,092,000 after buying an additional 75,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,138,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,281,000 after buying an additional 106,733 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after buying an additional 1,007,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,513,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. raised their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.35. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $630.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.72 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

