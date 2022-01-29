Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Universal Health Services worth $11,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $64,725,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 16.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,127,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,044,000 after buying an additional 156,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.83.

UHS opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

