Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 24,350 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,350 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Otter Tail worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTTR shares. Sidoti cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $62.80 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $71.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 45.22%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

