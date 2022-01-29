Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 697,740 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,760,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697,740 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 3.13% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $31,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,836 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,137 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 3.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.32.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

