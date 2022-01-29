Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 75,420 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 75,420 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Investors Bancorp worth $14,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 180.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,431 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 224.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,214,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 840,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $231,189,000 after purchasing an additional 813,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 182.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,249,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 807,016 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

