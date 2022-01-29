Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 8,430 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 2.50% of Horace Mann Educators worth $41,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. KEMPER Corp bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at $32,573,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 631.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 247,109 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2,054.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 163,228 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 21.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 793,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 138,839 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $3,690,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 2,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HMN stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.59. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

