Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 8,710 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,710 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of AZZ worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in AZZ by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AZZ by 46.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in AZZ by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AZZ by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.38. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $58.59.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

