Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 9,600 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Genesco worth $9,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genesco during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $919.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

