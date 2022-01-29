Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,508,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

NASDAQ HSII opened at $42.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $841.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.80. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.