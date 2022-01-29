Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $21,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of HE opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

