Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) is Anqa Management LLC’s Largest Position

Anqa Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236,080 shares during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt accounts for about 24.6% of Anqa Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Anqa Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $22,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $16.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

