Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 1,121,246 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1,371.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121,246 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.93% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $73,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $64.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $68.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average is $64.18.

