Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Sherwin-Williams worth $63,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,173,503,000 after buying an additional 2,989,271 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock opened at $287.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.31. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.