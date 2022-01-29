Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $61.74 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128,545 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of Progressive worth $61,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $108.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

