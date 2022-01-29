Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $62.66 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,129 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of Discover Financial Services worth $62,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 113.4% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,003 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 31.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $113.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $81.27 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.