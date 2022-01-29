Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $67.04 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ball worth $67,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ball by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Ball by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ball by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Ball by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in Ball by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.97. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.69.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

