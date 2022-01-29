Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,002 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Chubb worth $57,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

Shares of CB opened at $196.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.62. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

