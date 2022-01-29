Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 121,794 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,794 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.19% of Keysight Technologies worth $56,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $164.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.09 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.