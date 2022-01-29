Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,916 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.91% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $62,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FR opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.90. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

