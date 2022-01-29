Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.29% of Tractor Supply worth $66,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $214.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.69 and a 200 day moving average of $209.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $139.11 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

