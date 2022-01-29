Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,915 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.40% of Principal Financial Group worth $68,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,852,000 after buying an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,584 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,900 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after purchasing an additional 816,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after purchasing an additional 707,650 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Shares of PFG opened at $72.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

