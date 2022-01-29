Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 3,426 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.34% of PerkinElmer worth $66,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $169.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.65.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

