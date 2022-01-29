Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 65,883 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,883 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.29% of Cerner worth $60,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cerner by 38,761.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cerner by 484.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,889 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cerner by 88.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nitorum Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Cerner by 221.1% during the second quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Shares of CERN opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.74. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

