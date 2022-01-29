HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $773.36.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HubSpot from $830.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. raised their price objective on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

HUBS opened at $456.14 on Friday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $359.84 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $675.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

