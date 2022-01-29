Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Short Interest Down 54.3% in January

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HCII remained flat at $$9.70 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,984. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 12.0% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 20.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 4.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 5.3% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 323,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

