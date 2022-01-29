Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €62.70 ($71.25).

Several research analysts recently commented on BOSS shares. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €54.24 ($61.64) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($68.16). The business has a 50-day moving average of €53.38 and a 200-day moving average of €52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

