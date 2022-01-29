Humanigen (LON:HGEN) Shares Up 0.8%

Humanigen Inc (LON:HGEN) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 103.60 ($1.40). 249,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 270,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.80 ($1.39).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.98.

Humanigen Company Profile (LON:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc is developing its portfolio of Humaneered® monoclonal antibodies to address cutting-edge CAR-T optimization and oncology treatments advancing safer, better, and more effective cancer therapies. Derived from the company’s Humaneered® platform, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab are monoclonal antibodies with first-in-class mechanisms.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.