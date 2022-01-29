HUNT Price Reaches $0.61 (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. HUNT has a market cap of $67.87 million and $6.30 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HUNT has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC on popular exchanges.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

