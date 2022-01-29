Hunting (LON:HTG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $191.36

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 191.36 ($2.58) and traded as high as GBX 228.50 ($3.08). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 223.50 ($3.02), with a volume of 362,348 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.64) to GBX 280 ($3.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.32) to GBX 200 ($2.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.32) to GBX 200 ($2.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 251 ($3.39).

Get Hunting alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 176.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 191.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £368.64 million and a PE ratio of -8.43.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.