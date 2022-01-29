Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,065,000 after acquiring an additional 153,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Huntsman by 12.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,070,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,472,000 after acquiring an additional 569,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Huntsman by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,426,000 after acquiring an additional 416,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

