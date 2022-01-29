Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Reaches $38,053.00

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $38,053.00 or 1.00434205 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $83,639.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049253 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.57 or 0.06803047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00054061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,854.43 or 0.99910125 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.