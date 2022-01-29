HYCON (HYC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23,298.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $372,739.64 and approximately $23,298.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HYCON has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002172 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00054540 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000072 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

