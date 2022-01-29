Hyve (HYVE) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Hyve has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $83,111.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00049391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.88 or 0.06834933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00054597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,798.04 or 0.99714141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.