IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Update

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the December 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.86.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

