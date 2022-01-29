Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IBER remained flat at $$9.69 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,300. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,724,000. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

