Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,443 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $986,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after buying an additional 1,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after buying an additional 1,073,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in PepsiCo by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,161 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $172.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $177.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

