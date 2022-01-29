Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys 2,014 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.05% of Agree Realty worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,189,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,839,000 after acquiring an additional 151,584 shares during the period.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC opened at $64.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.49. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 154.55%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.91.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.