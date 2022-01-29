Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys 479 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $366.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $382.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.